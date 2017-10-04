Pet adopt-a-thon Saturday at Petco

"Boss" will be among the dogs available for adoption at Rescue for Pet Sake's pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Petco. For more information, call Rescue For Pet Sake at 530-263-3331 or visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley.