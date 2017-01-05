Pet Adopt-a-thon Jan. 7 in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Penelope will be among the dogs at Rescue for Pet Sake’s pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. Rescue For Pet Sake is a nonprofit animal rescue organization committed to rescuing all breeds, all sizes and are committed to finding foster homes for each pet. Its Rescue For Pet Sake Shoppe is located at 120 Bank St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org or call 530-263-3331. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley.