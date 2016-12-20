Penn Valley organizations partner to bring holiday meals to families | TheUnion.com

Now, for the third year in a row, Penn Valley groups including Rotary Club, Area Chamber of Commerce, and Pleasant Valley, Williams Ranch, and Ready Springs school’s Parent Teacher Clubs (PTCs) joined together to help bring meals to their neighbors. Led by Penn Valley Rotary, the schools hold food drives and help collect non-perishable items to feed fellow students’ families who are in need over the long school holiday break. Rotary, the Chamber, and PTCs donate and raise money, and receive contributions from the community to shop at the Holiday Market as well as collect through the school. Holiday Market helps by placing orders ahead of time, passing on discounts where possible, transferring WOW points, and assists in large quantity shopping. Over the holiday vacation break, more than 30 Penn Valley families receive typical festive dinners, in addition to other food donations, which were packed and distributed on Dec. 15. The families receiving the holiday food baskets are anonymous — only a few members of school staff know who they are. Among those who took part in the community effort were Penn Valley Rotary Club; Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and board of directors; Holiday Market and staff, and Barry Svendsen, manager; Pleasant Valley and Ready Springs Parent-Teacher Clubs; Cub Scout Tiger Den pack 275 of Penn Valley, leader Brianna Stone; community donors via cash, check and WOW points; Pleasant Valley School Leadership students; Ready Springs Club Live and countless students, school staff, teachers and families.