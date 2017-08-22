Penn Valley ‘Motorcycle Run’ helps vets with PTSD

The Eighth Annual Welcome Home Vets Motorcycle Run and Picnic is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. Proceeds from the event provide direct therapy and support to local veterans and their family members in addressing psychological trauma experienced while in the military. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is probably the most recognized condition associated with psychological trauma.

The motorcycle run begins at the motorcycle shop, "C&E Auburn V-Twin, Inc.," an Indian Motorcycle dealership located at 12015 Shale Ridge Road in Auburn. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with kick stands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride ends at Western Gateway Park where the picnic festivities begin. Cost for the ride, which includes lunch, is $25 per person.

The family-oriented picnic lunch will include information booths and a broad range of raffle prizes. Opening ceremonies start at noon and lunch is served from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Cost for the lunch is $10.

PTSD is associated with direct combat experiences as well as more infrequently mentioned stressors, such as witnessing an accident, being mugged or being sexually assaulted.

"PTSD is almost always part of the conversation when we talk about veterans because of the nature of their occupation," said Julie Carrara, former executive director of Welcome Home Vets.

Grass Valley based Welcome Home Vets, a nonprofit, provides local counseling and therapy resources to veterans and family members in Nevada County.

"Our goal is to help veterans and family members get the help they need right here in this community and without all the red tape," said Carrara. Working in close cooperation with the Nevada County Office of Veterans Services, Welcome Home Vets also provides a very unique treatment program for veterans' family members.

Community members who are interested in the Motorcycle Ride or would like to purchase a barbecue lunch at the park, can call Welcome Home Vets at 530-272-3300, email info@welcomehomevets.org or visit http://www.welcomehomevets.org.

Welcome Home Vets also accepts tax deductible donations to help community-based programs working with and for local veterans and their family members.