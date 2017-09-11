‘Paw and Order Dinner’ to support Rüdiger and second K9 officer in western Nevada County

The 2017 Paw and Order Dinner will have a dual focus this year. The dinner, program and auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Miner's Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City. In addition to raising the approximately $28,000 annual budget, which supports Nevada City K9 Officer Rüdiger, the Rüdiger Foundation hopes to also provide the initial funding to purchase a K9 Officer and equipment for the Grass Valley Police Department.

Grass Valley Police Department has received city council approval to explore funding for what would become their first law enforcement K9 officer. The Rüdiger Foundation hopes to provide one component of the funding solution. A portion of the proceeds from the 2017 Paw and Order Dinner will be earmarked for acquisition of both the actual dog and the necessary safety equipment required, including a specially equipped vehicle, custom fitted vest, camera and monitor.

Start up expenses for new law enforcement K9 programs can be cost prohibitive for small, rural departments.

"It cost us $71,000 to put Rüdiger on patrol," said Joey Jordan, president of the Rüdiger Foundation. "We now understand the additional need of providing a camera and monitor system which attaches to the bullet-resistant vest when the K9 officer is conducting things like building searches, so we estimate an initial cost of $80,000 to put another dog on the streets."

"It's important to me as chief to provide to my officers all of the tools that make them better able to perform their job and to keep them safe as best we can," said Grass Valley Police Department Chief Alex Gammelgard. "A K9 officer is an important part of that equation."

Tickets to the 2017 Paw and Order Dinner, which cost $100, are available online by visiting Rüdiger Fan Club on Facebook and linking to the Paw and Order event page, or at the front counter of the Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments.

Rüdiger will be on hand at the dinner to share stories of his impressive law enforcement career, which has been documented on film. Gammelgard will be joining Rüdiger to share the importance of adding a second K9 to the local coverage area.

Rüdiger is 100 percent community funded. The community supports Rüdiger through fundraising events like the Paw and Order Dinner. Rüdiger Foundation was formed to provide ongoing support to the Nevada City K9 Program and to support other local law enforcement K9 needs. One hundred percent of all donations go to encourage and fund local K9 programs.

The Mission of the Rüdiger Foundation is to provide local law enforcement with K9 resources that demonstrate and enhance an appreciated, supportive work environment, encourage

Constituency education and connectivity, and foster a safer, healthier community.