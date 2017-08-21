Papa Murphy’s in Grass Valley raising funds for ‘Pets in Need’

Papa Murphy's is holding a fundraiser today to raise money for Nevada County Pets in Need. Proceeds will go toward providing basic services, such as food, flea medication, collars, leashes, veterinary care, toys and treats to any pet in need. The nonprofit organization serves pet owners who are low-income veterans and seniors, as well as those with disabilities or homeless. Papa Murphy's, located next to Savemart in Grass Valley, will donate 20 percent of the entire day's net sales to Nevada County Pets in Need. For more information or to order a pizza, call 530-274-8900.