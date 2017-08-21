Papa Murphy’s in Grass Valley raising funds for ‘Pets in Need’
August 21, 2017
Papa Murphy's is holding a fundraiser today to raise money for Nevada County Pets in Need. Proceeds will go toward providing basic services, such as food, flea medication, collars, leashes, veterinary care, toys and treats to any pet in need. The nonprofit organization serves pet owners who are low-income veterans and seniors, as well as those with disabilities or homeless. Papa Murphy's, located next to Savemart in Grass Valley, will donate 20 percent of the entire day's net sales to Nevada County Pets in Need. For more information or to order a pizza, call 530-274-8900.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Conner Milkey accused in 2016 death of Nevada County Jail inmate
- Felony manslaughter filed in fatal Grass Valley ATV crash
- Nevada County coroner: San Francisco man disappears while swimming in South Yuba River
- Love at first bite: A chance pit stop on a country road turned into a booming business for Ajay Avery
- Nevada County judge upholds kidnapping, false imprisonment charges; tosses torture and robbery accusations