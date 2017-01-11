Organization announces return-to-school grant for women in western Nevada County | TheUnion.com

For women interested in going back to school to earn a degree or certificate, the American Association of University Women — Nevada County branch is offering a re-entry grant in 2017. The grant is aimed at providing assistance to a woman who needs financial help to return to school.

To qualify for consideration, an applicant should be a woman residing in western Nevada County, be interested in working toward a specific post-high school certificate or degree, demonstrate a financial need and have had her education interrupted for at least a year.

The amount of the grant is $500 to $1000. Applications are online at http://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net. Applications must be submitted before April 1.

“Our core mission is to achieve equity for women, and education is the key,” says Deborah Cubberley, coordinator for the local scholarships. “Women frequently take time off from their education to raise a family, to address health concerns, or due to economic circumstances. We would like to help these women get back on track.”