 One hundred and counting | TheUnion.com

Back to: News Briefs

One hundred and counting

Les Beretta, left, will celebrate his 100th birthday on December 31 with his âlittleâ brother Fred, right, who is only 94. The Beretta brothers have lived in Penn Valley since the 1980âs and have been avid anglers in most local fishing holes.Submitted by Donna Beretta |

Les Beretta, left, will celebrate his 100th birthday on December 31 with his âlittleâ brother Fred, right, who is only 94. The Beretta brothers have lived in Penn Valley since the 1980âs and have been avid anglers in most local fishing holes.

Les Beretta, left, will celebrate his 100th birthday on December 31 with his “little” brother Fred, right, who is only 94. The Beretta brothers have lived in Penn Valley since the 1980’s and have been avid anglers in most local fishing holes.