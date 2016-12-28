One hundred and counting | TheUnion.com

One hundred and counting
December 28, 2016
Les Beretta, left, will celebrate his 100th birthday on December 31 with his “little” brother Fred, right, who is only 94. The Beretta brothers have lived in Penn Valley since the 1980’s and have been avid anglers in most local fishing holes.
