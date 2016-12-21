Noon time legal seminars open to the public in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Law Library is offering monthly “Noon Time Legal Seminars” to the general public and practicing attorneys on topics of general interest beginning in January. Seminars are taught by local attorneys and designed for the lay person or attorneys who will receive Minimum Continuing Legal Education credit. The cost is $15 per seminar for non-attorneys and $30 for attorneys. Spaces are limited, so pre-registration is limited. To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Seminars are from noon to 1 p.m. in the third Tuesday most months on the first floor of the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church Street in Nevada City.

Upcoming seminars include “California Cannabis Law Update” on Jan. 17; “Copyright Law Basics for Artists and Musicians: Protecting Your Work” on Feb. 21; “Bankruptcy and Debt Collection” on March 21; “Living Trusts” on April 18; “Legal Responsibilities of Nonprofit Board Members” on May 16; and “Guardianship” on June. 20.

The Nevada County Superior Court’s Self-Help Law Center and family facilitator are located within the law library. They provide legal information on court procedures, from packets with instructions, and alternatives to civil litigation, such as mediation. Areas of law include: adoption, guardianship, name change, unlawful detainer (eviction), civil harassment, modification of probation and traffic. The Self-Help Law Center is also the county’s small claims advisor. It is a free, drop-in service, but donations are appreciated. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.