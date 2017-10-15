NID board candidate to speak to Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club

Ricki Heck, who is running for the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) Board in 2018, will be the guest speaker at the Nevada County Democratic Women's Club breakfast meeting on Nov. 4. Heck is running for the Division 1 seat. The five member NID board is the policy making arm of NID. Heck has stated that water is a local responsibility and has expressed concerned for how this natural resource is managed now and in the future. The breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Margarita's, located at 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. The cost is $15 for a full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Guests are asked to RSVP by October 30 to Shanti Emerson at shantiemerson@yahoo.com. Non-members and guests are welcome.