Next ‘A Cup with a Cop’ coming to Nevada City
September 12, 2017
The "A Cup with a Cop" event is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 at FoxHound Espresso, 317 Spring St. in Nevada City. As part of the Community Connect Program, Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley and other officers will be on hand to visit with interested community members. In this relaxed, informal setting, Chief Foley and the officers are open to discuss local interests, community concerns and current events — or just get acquainted.
