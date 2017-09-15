 New flag donated to Nevada County Fairgrounds | TheUnion.com

New flag donated to Nevada County Fairgrounds

Submitted to The Union

Boy Scout Troop 24 along with B & C True Value Home and Garden Center recently donated an American flag to the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The new flag is now at Gate 1 at the fairgrounds, and the old flag will be properly retired by the troop at the end of this month. Shane, Braden and Bryan McAlister, Dave Retzler and Greg Fowler officially presented the flag for the ceremony.

