Nevada Union High School’s Class of ‘62 reunion set for October
August 18, 2017
The Nevada Union High School Class of 1962 will celebrate their 55th anniversary on October 7 at the Nevada City Elks Club. A no-host bar will open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $40 per person. Menu choices include steak, chicken, vegetarian or vegan. Organizers are hoping to reach as many classmates as possible, in hopes of spreading the word. For details or to share contact information, call Elsie at 530-575-0552.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
- Nevada County Democrats to host Dave Jones in Nevada City
- Grass Valley spaghetti dinner to benefit transplant donor and recipient
- Photography exhibit: amateur and professional photographers wanted
- Raley’s makes donation to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
Trending Sitewide
- Felony manslaughter filed in fatal Grass Valley ATV crash
- Housing crisis hits deep: Nevada County family struggles to find a place to live
- Terry McAteer: Rejecting endorsement of hatred, bigotry
- Caltrans talks Highway 49 concept: Center barrier, roundabouts on corridor
- General manager of Nevada Irrigation District clarifies comments about marijuana grows