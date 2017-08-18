Nevada Union High School’s Class of ‘62 reunion set for October

The Nevada Union High School Class of 1962 will celebrate their 55th anniversary on October 7 at the Nevada City Elks Club. A no-host bar will open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $40 per person. Menu choices include steak, chicken, vegetarian or vegan. Organizers are hoping to reach as many classmates as possible, in hopes of spreading the word. For details or to share contact information, call Elsie at 530-575-0552.