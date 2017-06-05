Nevada County women’s organization announces new Helga Rohl scholarship program | TheUnion.com

The Business & Professional Women of Nevada County's Education Fund has awarded 61 women over $47,000 in college scholarships over the past 20 years through its Dolores "Dee" Eldridge Scholarship Fund. That program is still going strong. However, through the years BPWNC has encountered women who need special certification and other assistance to complete programs not offered in the usual college setting. In 2016, BPWNC had an applicant, "Heather S.," who obviously deserved an award but who was not eligible for the regular scholarship. At that time, the BPWNC Education Fund decided to create a separate award, subsequently named The Helga Rohl Encouragement Award. Rohl was a long-time member and past president of BPWNC who passed away in November of 2016. As she was a tireless advocate for women's rights and pay equity, BPWNC decided to memorialize her with this award, given to women who fall outside the parameters of academic scholarship requirements.

The Encouragement Award is $500 per awardee and is given to a woman 25 years of age or older, currently in a non-degree certification program, and who is a resident of Nevada County. Applicants may access an application and other related forms by visiting http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30. Successful applicants will be contacted for an interview during July. The award will be presented along with college scholarships on August 16.

After receiving the Encouragement Award, Heather S. wrote to us and said: "BPWNC not only helped me achieve my goal and dream but believed in me and gave me hope. Because of them I am proud to say I represent an amazing company that helps those who are caught in the grip of [addiction] and want a better life for not only themselves but for their kids as well. Thank you."