 Nevada County women ready to march on Jan. 21 | TheUnion.com

Back to: News Briefs

Nevada County women ready to march on Jan. 21

Members and friends of Nevada County Democratic Womenâs Club gathered 62-strong on January 7 in preparation for the massive January 21 Womenâs March in Sacramento. The group led a discussion the importance of political action and changing current paradigms.Submitted by Ellen Macdonald |

Members and friends of Nevada County Democratic Womenâs Club gathered 62-strong on January 7 in preparation for the massive January 21 Womenâs March in Sacramento. The group led a discussion the importance of political action and changing current paradigms.

Members and friends of Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club gathered 62-strong on January 7 in preparation for the massive January 21 Women’s March in Sacramento. The group led a discussion the importance of political action and changing current paradigms.