Nevada County student named to deans’ list at Maryville University | TheUnion.com

Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo. has named Brian Dietrich of Grass Valley to the deans’ list for the fall 2016 semester. Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the deans’ list when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Dietrich is majoring in sports business management.