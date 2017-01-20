 Nevada County Soroptimists award “mini grants” | TheUnion.com

Back to: News Briefs

Nevada County Soroptimists award “mini grants”

Members of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills presented their annual “Fall Mini Grants” to representatives on various nonprofit organizations on Jan. 12. These included Ed Sanchez, Junior Achievement; Katy Janes, Sierra Stream Institute; Debbie McDonald, Hospitality House; Sarah Gordon, Cinderella Project; Lordes Vos, Sierra Nevada Children’s Services; Jennifer Singer, Friendship Club; Kate Laferriere, Interfaith Food Ministry. Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills are able to award spring and fall mini-grants as a result of two annual fundraisers — their Fall Community Yard Sale and Annual Spring Garden Tour. The 24th Annual Spring Garden Tour is scheduled for May 20 and 21. For more information visit http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org.