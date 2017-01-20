Nevada County Soroptimists award “mini grants” | TheUnion.com

Members of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills presented their annual “Fall Mini Grants” to representatives on various nonprofit organizations on Jan. 12. These included Ed Sanchez, Junior Achievement; Katy Janes, Sierra Stream Institute; Debbie McDonald, Hospitality House; Sarah Gordon, Cinderella Project; Lordes Vos, Sierra Nevada Children’s Services; Jennifer Singer, Friendship Club; Kate Laferriere, Interfaith Food Ministry. Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills are able to award spring and fall mini-grants as a result of two annual fundraisers — their Fall Community Yard Sale and Annual Spring Garden Tour. The 24th Annual Spring Garden Tour is scheduled for May 20 and 21. For more information visit http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org.