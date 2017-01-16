Nevada County represented at Capitol march on healthcare | TheUnion.com

Six members of the Nevada County Chapter of Health Care for All-CA joined registered nurses and more than 500 concerned citizens Sunday to march around the state’s capitol, demanding that the new administration and Congress protect and expand millions of Americans’ access to healthcare. This action took place in over 40 U.S. cities including Chicago, Portland, Maine; Columbus, Ohio; Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco; Fort Lauderdale; Fort Worth and Washington D.C.

The day of action, titled “Our First Stand: Save Health Care,” was called for by Sen. Bernie Sanders, along with Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, to send a clear message to the president-elect and members of Congress who are intent upon dismantling the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid.

“On this day of action we are standing with our elders, our friends, and family, along with many of our elected representatives to say NO to the Republicans’ disastrous proposals,” said Deborah Burger, co-president of National Nurses United. “At this moment of tremendous confusion about the future of health care in the U.S., nurses are saying, now is the time to move forward with Medicare for all.”

“It was so great to be around so many other kind people who care that we all have affordable access to health care. It’s what gives me hope,” said Kay Bonnigson, one of six locals who joined the action, which included Kent Clark, Roger Lewis, Bob and Kirsten Krueger and Mindy Oberne.

“There will be other actions concerning our health care system,” said Oberne. “I encourage more people from our area to partake.”