“Nevada County Reads & Writes” selects book for 2018

The "Nevada County Reads & Writes" planning committee is pleased to announce the book selection for 2018, "Everything I Never Told You," by Celeste Ng. Published in 2014, the book is a thriller and mystery, said Grass Valley librarian Crystal Miles, but is also a look into suicide and mental health, expectations on oneself and family, race and culture in America, communication and gender identity.

Programs and events, including book clubs, speaker presentations, author panels, community education sessions and the annual high school writing contest in support of this selection will begin in January of 2018.

Nevada County Reads & Writes is a county-wide program for the whole community. Sponsored by the Nevada County Libraries and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. This is an annual event in which the community is encouraged to read the same book and participate in subject-related community events. For more information, please contact Crystal Miles, Grass Valley librarian, at 530-470-2692.