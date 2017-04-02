Nevada County legal clinic adds a paralegal | TheUnion.com

Legal Services of Northern California has recently partnered with the Self-Help Center of Nevada County located in the Nevada County Courthouse in a collaboration with the court, the Family Law Facilitator and the County Law Library. The Self-Help Center, which is open Monday through Friday, will now be staffed by an extra paralegal on Wednesdays. Shari Duncan, with Legal Services, will now be a part of the Nevada County Self-Help Center. The self-help clinic offers free assistance to those needing help with court documents including divorce and custody issues, small claims, landlord/tenant issues, both for Nevada County residents as well as Sierra County residents. The self-help clinic is designed to help people who are representing themselves to correctly complete the sometimes confusing court documents required for their cases.

Aside from this partnership with the local self-help clinic, and other self-help clinics which are held throughout many Northern California counties, Legal Services has been helping people with limited income for over 60 years, assisting and advising on many civil legal issues including eviction defense and benefits overpayment appeals.

The Nevada County office of Legal Services, which opened in 1994 in Grass Valley and was initially staffed by one part time attorney as well as volunteer attorneys and paralegals, has been fully staffed since 1997 and has been located on Providence Mine Rd. in Nevada City for nearly ten years. Today the office is staffed full time by Cathy Leavenworth, with the assistance of volunteer Robert Lobell.

Legal Services is a nonprofit agency which has been serving Nevada County seniors, under the Agency on Aging Area 4 grant for over 39 years, providing free, consistent legal services for seniors in Nevada, Placer and Sierra Counties, offering assistance on a variety of matters including pension rights, public benefits, Social Security overpayments and termination of benefits, estate planning, mobile home law, civil elder financial abuse and Medi-Care issues.

For more information, contact Legal Services of Northern California, 101 Providence Mine Rd. Suite 106D, in Nevada City, or call 530-470-8562.