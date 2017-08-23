Nevada County GOP women to host First District Assemblyman Brian Dahle

First District Assemblyman Brian Dahle will be the keynote speaker at the Sept. 19 monthly luncheon of the Nevada County Republican Women Federated, to be held at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Dahle is a third-generation farmer and business owner. He has represented California's 1st Assembly District, which encompasses the Shasta Cascade Region and Northern Sierra Nevada, since 2012. Dahle says his concerns are jobs and economic development in the rural North State and California, as well as keeping families on their farms, protecting water rights and supporting the business community.

NCRWF meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June at Alta Sierra Country Club. Social hours begin at 11:30 a.m. and meetings start at noon.

For more questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the September 19 luncheon, call Judy at 530-271-5794. For information about membership, call 530-263-2672, email NCRWF@reagan.com or visit the website at http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.