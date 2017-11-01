Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation to offer third season of speaker series for youth

The Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation is launching its third season of the Fairgrounds Foundation Speaker Series. Set to begin November 8, the series brings business education — through access to business leaders and real-life leadership experiences — to local high school students. At each session, students have an opportunity to hear about the speaker's career path, how goals were achieved and obstacles overcome, insight regarding areas of expertise and ask questions.

The series will feature six speakers, one each month, and will run through May. Speaker dates are November 8, January 17, February 21, March 14, April 11 and May 9. Each session is about an hour.

The series is open to all high school fair exhibitors, so all high school students who exhibited at this year's fair are invited to attend the speaker series. Those who attend five of the six speaker dates can apply for one of the two Fairgrounds Foundation scholarships offered at the end of the school year.

Sue Ebeler, associate dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs at the University of California at Davis and professor of viticulture and enology, will serve as the first speaker in the series. Additional speakers include Jerry Cirino of Cirino's at Main Street, and Becky Bailey-Findley, executive director of California Fair Services Authority.

For information about the Fairgrounds Foundation's Speaker Series, email Foundation@NevadaCountyFair.com or to RSVP for the November 8 speaker, email WendyO@NevadaCountyFair.com.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds