Nevada County Fairgrounds begins winter hours

Effective immediately, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will return to its winter hours. This means that the Fairgrounds' inner grounds and gates will be locked at 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on weekends. The inner grounds and gates will remain open during the week to walkers and bicyclists, but all must be off the grounds before the gates lock at 4:30 p.m.

The winter hours only affect the inner grounds and gate closures; it does not affect the main office, which is open during its normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, the RV Park at the Fairgrounds will remain open, and the gates and inner grounds will remain open for any events that are taking place on the grounds on weekends and during the winter months.

The Fairgrounds will return to its summer hours beginning May 1. For more information about the Nevada County Fairgrounds, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds