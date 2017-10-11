Nevada County Elections Department seeks community input on new Voter’s Choice Act

The Nevada County Elections Department will be holding Voter's Choice Act committee meetings to gain community input regarding the new law set to start in Nevada County January 1, 2018. Committee meetings will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on October 12 at the Gene Albaugh Community Room, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City for education and outreach. Additionally a Voter Accessibility committee meeting will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 .m. October 13 at FREED, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 102 in Grass Valley. Everyone is welcome to attend, and it provides community members the opportunity to meet with the staff of the Nevada County Elections Department. For more information, contact the Nevada County Elections Department at 530-265-1298.