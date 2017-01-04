 Nevada County donation helps families in need | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Republican Women Federated finished the year with a large cash donation to Interfaith Food Ministry. The donation was collected from the organization’s general membership. Above, from left, Sue Van Son, IFM’s executive director, accepts the donation from Penny Lucas, NCRWF’s Caring for America chairman.