Nevada County donation helps families in need | TheUnion.com

Nevada County donation helps families in need
January 4, 2017
Nevada County Republican Women Federated finished the year with a large cash donation to Interfaith Food Ministry. The donation was collected from the organization’s general membership. Above, from left, Sue Van Son, IFM’s executive director, accepts the donation from Penny Lucas, NCRWF’s Caring for America chairman.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar owner Greg Cook dead at 66
- Thursday memorial will honor Bear River senior Joseph Rantz
- UPDATE Nevada County police chase: 2 suspects now in custody, search continues
- Family looks for resolution in disappearance of Rickie Lynn Abel, Jordan Rose
- Nevada County sheriff releases names of 2 deputies involved in fatal shooting