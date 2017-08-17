Nevada County Democrats to host Dave Jones in Nevada City

The Nevada County Democratic Central Committee will host Dave Jones, California's insurance commissioner and candidate for attorney general, at their next mixer, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Seaman's Lodge in Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Tickets for the event cost $20 and early registration is encouraged, as the event is likely to sell out. A link to buy tickets can be found at http://www.NevadaCountyDemocrats.com.

Jones served in California's 9th Assembly district from December 2004 through 2011. Prior to his election to the California Assembly, Jones was a member of the Sacramento City Council. He has been serving as California's state insurance commissioner since 2011 and is running for California's State Attorney General. Jones has continued to push for market reforms in the healthcare industry to protect consumers and expand access to health insurance. As outlined on his website, Jones sponsored successful legislation to give small employers more time to comply with the Affordable Care Act. James Rufus Koren of the Los Angeles Times recently reported that Jones is currently "investigating Wells Fargo & Co. over the bank's recent admission that it forced hundreds of thousands of auto loan borrowers to pay for insurance policies they didn't need and often didn't know about."

In May of this year, Jones worked to identify ways in which California's Insurance Commission Department could help the insurance and cannabis industries by providing insurance-related regulatory guidance and resources. According to his website, Jones convened 63 insurance-related stakeholders to collaborate comment on cannabis-related regulations with insurance provisions under consideration by state agencies.

"Dave Jones' visit is of special interest to Nevada County because of the work he's doing to make sure the new legal marijuana industry has access to quality insurance products," said Peter Minett, chair of the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee. "And, as our next attorney general, people should be aware of him. Jones works effectively, often without fanfare, to make life a bit smoother for many of our citizens."

The Nevada County Democrats are expecting a big turn-out for this summer's mixer and hope to continue to bring popular and pertinent speakers to Nevada County. They will be hosting another event in the fall. Details will be released in the coming weeks.