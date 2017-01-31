Nevada County Democrats elect new executive board | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Democrats have elected their new executive board, which will be in place for the next four years. Above, standing from left, the executive board includes, Neil Bodine, recording secretary; Joanne Bodine, controller; Diane Emmett, corresponding secretary, Peter Minett, chair. Seated from left, are Margie Joehnck, second vice chair and Nancy Eubanks, first vice chair.

For more info call 530-265-3367 or visit http://NevadaCountyDemocrats.com.