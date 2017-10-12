 Nevada City swears in new school board trustee | TheUnion.com

Nevada City swears in new school board trustee

Submitted to The Union
Submitted photo |

Jennifer Litton Singer was sworn in by Nevada City School District's Board President Joshua Pack at Tuesday's regular board meeting. On September 12, Singer was approved by the board to fill the vacancy of trustee Kathryn Boswell, who resigned her position on the board on August 2. Singer will fill the vacancy until December of 2018.

