Nevada City Odd Fellows supports Uplift Family Services | TheUnion.com

The Nevada City Odd Fellows, Oustomah Lodge #16, IOOF, selected Uplift Family Services in Nevada City to support this holiday season. Lodge members donated $540, and the Lodge matched those donations, for a total gift of $1,080. Member Caroline Wilson was able to arrange a donation of Christmas trees as well.

Uplift Family Services supports 70 Nevada County families with children in distress.

Uplift Family Services is a statewide nonprofit agency whose programs help children and adolescents with complex behavioral and emotional challenges, as well as their families. The organization will be distributing the contribution among the children and their families for such essentials as food, winter outerwear, a holiday party for kids and gifts for the holidays.

Oustomah Lodge #16 was founded in Nevada City in 1853. Traditionally, the Odd Fellows “visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead, and educate the orphan.”

Above, Oustomah Treasurer Richard Gorman presents a check to Brenda Iorns, office manager, with Deborah Stevenson, clinical program manager and Katherine Meadows, facilitator.