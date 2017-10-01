Nevada City Northridge fundraiser for rescue animals

The Northridge in Nevada City is hosting a fundraiser for AnimalSave on Monday, October 2. AnimalSave will receive 10 percent of dine-in or take-out orders from 5 to 9 p.m. AnimalSave rescues and finds loving homes for hundreds of cats and dogs each year and provides low-cost spay and neuter services to thousands of dogs and cats each year. For more information, visit https://www.animalsave.org.