Nevada City holds its first menorah lighting on New Year’s Eve | TheUnion.com

People filled Nevada City’s Robinson Plaza to celebrate the county’s first menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration on New Year’s Eve.

“It may be cold on the outside, but inside our hearts our warm and glowing” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz in his opening remarks.

More than 170 people came out on a cold New Year’s eve to witness history being made in their town. Many were surprised by the large turnout and were happy the city agreed to host the event.

The menorah was lit on the eighth night of Chanukah which commemorates the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians.

“This is the first annual grand menorah lighting here, and how beautiful, how American, to have the freedom to celebrate and enjoy the festival of Chanukah publicly and proudly,” Yusewitz told the crowd.

The blessings on the kindling of the Menorah were recited by Howard Levine, followed by singing and dancing.

“It is this ceremony that provides hope that we come together of all different denominations of religion and cultures to celebrate together and be festive and show our love,” Lavine said. “It is with great hope that I bring in the New year with all of you”.

Evans Phelps shared similar sentiments as she stood in what she called “her favorite spot in the city”.

In addition to lighting the menorah, there was a raffle, food, music, photo booth, crafts and a comedy show.

Senator Ted Gaines presented Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz with a Certificate of Honor upon being newly appointed as the directors of Chabad of Nevada County.

Bar Adam, a young mother of two, who recently moved to Nevada City said, “This event is proof of what we all know. There are hundreds of Jewish families here. We just need someone to pull us all together so that we can keep our tradition and our faith alive for ourselves, and most importantly, for our children.”

Bar looks forward to future programming that Chabad will continue to offer in Nevada County.

For more information call Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz at (530) 404-0020, or email rabbi@jewishGV.com.