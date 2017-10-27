Nevada City Elks to host ‘Hoop Shoot’ event

Nevada City Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Chicago Park School. The event will be combined with a costume party, including free hot dogs, drinks, candy and prizes. The free basketball shoot contest and party is open to all boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13. Registration is free at Chicago Park School. For more information, call 530-272-5371.