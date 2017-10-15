Nevada City ‘denim fit clinic’ benefits breast cancer awareness

Judi's of Nevada City will be hosting a free "Denim Fit Clinic" event with FDJ French Dressing Jeans from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. The event coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is designed to help to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research and prevention. The five FDJ French Dressing styles, "Peggy," "Suzanne," "Dusty," "Olivia" and "Kylie," are named for celebrity breast cancer survivors. A portion of every pair sold will be donated to national, regional and local breast cancer organizations throughout North America.

"We are excited to partner with FDJ French Dressing Jeans for this event. Not only do they have a great product, but they are dedicated to raising awareness and helping women in the fight against breast cancer and we are very pleased to be a part of that," said Judi Weiner, owner of Judi's of Nevada City.

FDJ will be bringing all of their jean styles in every size, and their fit specialist will help guests to find the perfect fitting pair of jeans for their body type while providing style tips and advice. Along with professional fitting, there will be refreshments and give-aways throughout the day. For more information, call Judi Weiner at 530-265-6710 or email her at judi@judisofnevadacity.com.