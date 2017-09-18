National Federation of Republican Women recognizes Nevada County club

Nevada County Republican Women Federated won the national Diamond Award for Achievement during the National Federation of Republican Women's 39th Biennial Convention held Sept. 14 through 17 in Philadelphia. The Diamond Award is considered to by the highest level of achievement. Nearly 900 members from across the country attended the convention.

More than 425 awards were given out to clubs, which demonstrated excellence in membership development, campaign activities, community relations, programs and club functions over the past two years.

Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is the largest and most influential Republican women's group in the nation, representing the party that first made it possible for women to vote in the U.S. The NFRW works to increase the effectiveness and relevance of women in the cause of effective government.