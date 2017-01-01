Name change signals new direction for local organization | TheUnion.com

The Nevada-Sierra Regional In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority has changed its name to Connecting Point. The organization, which was founded in 2003, is in the midst of a period of growth and change which began with the addition of the 211 Nevada County program in 2011.

“We just outgrew the old name,” says executive director Ann Guerra. “Our organization has taken a new direction and we needed a name to match.”

Over the last five years Guerra, along with her board and staff, has built a diverse collection of programs and services that touch many aspects of people’s lives.

“We’ve grown a lot in the last few years in order to meet community needs,” said Guerra. “We’ve always served seniors and people with disabilities. Now we serve parents in the CalWORKs program who are building employment skills. We assist people in connecting to food, housing, health care, transportation. And with 211, we are really here as the information source for everyone in Nevada County.”

Connection defines the organization’s work. Whether they are matching seniors with home care providers, uniting job seekers with local employers, or linking 211 callers to the community resources they need, Connecting Point’s goal is to support community members in making connections that enhance their lives.

“We connect people — to opportunities, to programs, to each other. We see our organization as a starting point for community services. If we don’t have the service you’re looking for, we’ll connect you to one that does,” said Guerra.

For Guerra and her staff, the new name feels like a good fit. “We feel like we finally have a name that explains who we are and what we do.”

Connecting Point is a public agency founded in 2003 under a Joint Powers Agreement between Nevada and Sierra Counties to serve consumers of the state’s In-Home Supportive Service (IHSS) program. The IHSS program provides in-home care to seniors and people with disabilities to help them live independently in their own homes. We serve approximately one thousand IHSS consumers and one thousand in-home care providers across Nevada, Sierra, and Plumas Counties.

Connecting Point is also the home of 211 Nevada County and provides support and training for participants in Nevada County’s CalWORKs program. Learn more about Connecting Point at http://www.connectingpoint.org.