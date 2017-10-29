Movie series to screen ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Nov. 4 with the 1930's classic, "All Quiet on the Western Front," a view of World War II through an infantryman's eyes. On fire with enthusiasm, "Paul" bursts from classroom to recruiting office to the trenches. But war's butchery drives home the truth about the battlefield — empty boots and disembodied hands. What was pride and patriotism in the classroom turns into chaos and terror in the field. Paul comes to see the "enemy" as young men just like him, enemies just by happenstance and politics — men with hopes and dreams, blood and sinew. Based on the classic anti-war novel by Erich Maria Remarque, the film received Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

The film will be shown at noon, 4 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com. The next movie, "Modern Times," will be shown on Dec. 2.