Meeting on DC and Sacramento marches, Democratic Convention | TheUnion.com

Meeting on DC and Sacramento marches, Democratic Convention
January 2, 2017
The Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club will host a breakfast meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Margarita’s to discuss the Sacramento and Washington, D.C. marches set for Jan. 21. Margarita’s is located at 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. RSVP by January 3 to Shanti Emerson at shantiemerson@yahoo.com.
From 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, a vote will take place to choose the representatives who will attend the 2017 California Democratic Convention. Prior to the vote, candidates will be introduced, with each giving a short speech. For more information, email hantiemerson@yahoo.com.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
- Nevada County DMV reminds motorists of new 2017 laws
- Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11 in Grass Valley
- Name change signals new direction for local organization
- Free Grass Valley weight loss program addresses attitude and habits
- Fun Run at Yuba River Charter School helps school, community