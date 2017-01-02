Meeting on DC and Sacramento marches, Democratic Convention | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club will host a breakfast meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Margarita’s to discuss the Sacramento and Washington, D.C. marches set for Jan. 21. Margarita’s is located at 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. RSVP by January 3 to Shanti Emerson at shantiemerson@yahoo.com.

From 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, a vote will take place to choose the representatives who will attend the 2017 California Democratic Convention. Prior to the vote, candidates will be introduced, with each giving a short speech. For more information, email hantiemerson@yahoo.com.