Meditation class for daily practice in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Meditation class for daily practice in Grass Valley
January 5, 2017
A meditation class that focuses on the importance of daily practice is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at a private home in Grass Valley. Sponsored by the group Jewel Heart NorCal, the course is part of a series entitled “Odyssey to Freedom.” For more information and meeting locations, contact Joe at 530-802-6221 or email Jbreault51@gmail.com or visit Jewelheart NorCal on Facebook.
