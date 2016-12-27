Live more fully with Nevada County’s American Chronic Pain Association | TheUnion.com

Live more fully with Nevada County’s American Chronic Pain Association
December 27, 2016
The group meets monthly to facilitate peer support and education for individuals with chronic pain and their families. The group hosts knowledgeable speakers on a regular basis who give helpful information on ways to live more fully in spite of pain. Group members also share experiences as well as support and encourage one another. The American Chronic Pain Association meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Gold Room at Hilltop Commons Senior Community. For more information, contact Jeanne Spring at 530-432-0247.
