Library celebrates new amphitheater in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Madelyn Helling Library is celebrating the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Marian E. Gallaher, M.D. Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to noon on June 12. The library is located at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. followed by a dedication from amphitheater benefactor, Jackie Wilson. Attendees will be treated to the summer's first "Musical Mondays" at Madelyn's concert featuring Beaucoup Chapeaux, courtesy of InConcert Sierra. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries. Community members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to celebrate the opening of the community's new outdoor amphitheater.