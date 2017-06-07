Legal seminar on guardianship | TheUnion.com

Attorneys Kathy Lindsay and Larry Montgomery will giving a noon time seminar on guardianship on June 20 at the Nevada County Superior Court, Law Library, 201 Church Street in Nevada City. Topics of guardianship include creation, notice, temporary guardianship, permanent guardianship, rights and liabilities, duration, termination and suspension. These topics and more will be covered in this one-hour legal seminar, presented by the Nevada County Law Library. The cost is $15 for the general public and $30 for attorneys. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit. Spaces are limited. We highly suggest pre-registration. To enroll, please call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.

Lindsay has been practicing law since 2011. She is an attorney volunteer in the Self Help Center/Family Law Facilitator Office and has developed a practice in family law, dependency and probate. She has been involved in the preparation of dozens of guardianship filings through her work at the Self Help Center and looks forward to sharing the benefit her knowledge at the seminar.

Montgomery began practicing law in 1985 in San Diego, then moved to Nevada County in March 1988, where he has practiced law ever since. In 1989 and then again in 1995, Montgomery was president of the Nevada County Bar Association. Beginning in 1994, Montgomery began sitting regularly as a Judge Pro Tem in the Family Law, Criminal, Traffic, and Smalls Claims departments of the Nevada County Superior Court. In the late 1990s, he was the District 1 representative to the Executive Committee of the State Bar of California. Montgomery's areas of practice are family law, criminal and juvenile law and dependency.