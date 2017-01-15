‘Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month’ at Tahoe Donner | TheUnion.com

In observance of national “Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month,” Tahoe Donner’s downhill and cross country ski areas are offering discounted beginner packages to those new to the sport on designated days in January.

At Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area, packages are $39 for first-timers Jan. 17 through 20 and include an all-day lift ticket, rental equipment, and a 1.75 hour group lesson for ages 7 and up. The ski area was recently named “Best Family-Friendly Resort” on the West Coast by Liftopia.com. To learn to ski or snowboard at Tahoe Donner Downhill, reservations can be made by calling 530-587-9444 or online by visiting http://www.ShopTD.tahoedonner.com.

At Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area, two participants can learn to ski for the price of one on any midweek, non-holiday day through Jan. 31. For $89, the package includes a one-hour private lesson with all-day trail passes and rentals for two people. Additionally, Tahoe Donner Cross Country is offering a four-week learn to ski program exclusively for seniors age 60 and older this month. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday through Jan. 27, seniors can learn how to cross country ski in a supportive environment. For just $89, this package includes four days of instruction, rentals and trail passes. This same program for seniors will be offered again in February and March. Reservations can be made by calling 530-587-9484. All offers are for first-timers only.

Local student named to deans’ list at Maryville University

Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo. has named Brian Dietrich of Grass Valley to the deans’ list for the fall 2016 semester. Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the deans’ list when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Dietrich is majoring in sports business management.

Tibetan Buddhist study group

The Jewel Heart Norcal Study group is hosting new “Odyssey to Freedom” classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at a private home in Grass Valley. The group is dedicated to Tibetan Mahayana Buddhism as taught by Kyabje Gelek Rimpoche in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Each meeting will include meditation and discussion. The course of offered free of charge, with donations accepted. For information and location, call Joe at 530-802-6221, email jbreault51@gmail.com or visit http://www.JewelHeart.org/chapters/northen-california.

Call 211 to schedule free tax assistance

211 Nevada County is now taking appointments for free tax preparation assistance. The American Association of Retired Persons, aka the AARP, and the Nevada County Department of Child Support Services are again offering free assistance to anyone with low to moderate income. IRS-trained and certified local volunteers are available to help Nevada County residents navigate the state and federal tax filing process. Assistance is available for most common personal tax returns.

Appointments for the AARP Tax Aide program are available on Mondays beginning Feb. 6. In-home tax assistance may be available for those who are unable to leave their home.

Appointments for Child Support Services tax assistance are available Monday through Friday beginning Jan. 23. Call 2-1-1 or 844-319-4119 for more information or to schedule an appointment.