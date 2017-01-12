League of Women Voters hosts special info meeting in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

The League of Women Voters will host a meeting for “special members” and prospective members at 10 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments and visiting with friends. The meeting will be a departure from the usual format of presenting a panel of expert speakers to address important political issues. Instead, members — new and longtime — will share questions and comments about the League in general. Discussion will include addressing what the group stands for, how to achieve goals, what makes League membership worthwhile and any other questions. The meeting is open to prospective members. The morning meeting will also include a discussion about the organization’s history, as the League will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2019. For more information, contact Tracy Pepper at 559-907-1403.