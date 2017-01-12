KVMR receives grant award from California Humanities | TheUnion.com

California Humanities has recently announced the 2017 “Humanities For All Quick Grant” awards. KVMR has been awarded $5,000 for the project entitled “A Place to Call Home,” which was developed by the CoPassion Project – Humans Being Positively Human and KVMR StoryCatchers — Voices of the Community.

The Humanities For All Quick Grant is a competitive grant program of California Humanities. Grants are awarded to projects that give expression to the extraordinary variety of histories and experiences of California’s places and people to ensure that the stories can be shared widely. These narratives help find commonalities, appreciate differences and teach something new about how to live well together.

“A Place to Call Home” is a multi-media project inspiring a sense of inclusion and common humanity with homeless people and promoting compassionate action by the community at large. This is done through capturing stories from homeless people, organizations working with homeless people, officials charged with solutions and concerned citizens of Nevada County.

California Humanities is an independent nonprofit and state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. This year marks the organization’s 40th anniversary of promoting the humanities as relevant, meaningful ways to understand the human condition and connect us to each other in order to help strengthen California. The organization produces, funds, creates and supports humanities-base projects and programs, eye-opening cultural experiences, and meaningful conversations. During the past 40 years, California Humanities has awarded over $29 million in grants across the state. For more on California Humanities’ work and current initiatives, visit http://www.calhum.org or connect on Facebook at “California Humanities. To learn more about the “A Place to Call Home” project visit the website at http://www.A-Place-to-Call-Home.org and on Facebook at “A Place to Call Home Project.”