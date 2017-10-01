 Kayle’s first Nevada City Railbus ride | TheUnion.com

Kayle’s first Nevada City Railbus ride

Submitted by Tricia Shelton
Submitted by Tricia Shelton |

Jon Grebenkemper with his trained forensic dog, Kayle, ride the railbus, âDonna Jeanne,â at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. The duo recently returned from Fiji where they took part in a National Geographic project involving a search for the remains of Amelia Earhart. While Kayle is a seasoned traveler having logged thousands of international air miles, this was her first railbus ride.

