July 4 fireworks banned in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

The Nevada City Fire Department would like to remind residents and visitors that all fireworks, including those marked "safe and sane," are illegal in Nevada City. The police and fire departments will be out in force the days leading up to and on July 4 to ensure compliance of the ordinance that bans fireworks. While the fire department seeks voluntary compliance to ensure public safety, this duty often requires strict enforcement of all laws through arrest and citations. Anyone cited or arrested for fireworks violations may be faced with a fine up to $500, sentenced to jail for six months, or both. The fines and penalties may increase depending on the fireworks' classification. Fireworks may be voluntarily disposed of at Station 54, located at 501 Providence Mine Rd. in Nevada City.

For those who would like to enjoy fireworks and ensure the safety of their family, friends and property should consider attending the safe and professionally controlled firework show hosted at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on the evening of July 4.