Jewish center offers summer adult Hebrew classes | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Jewish Community Center's next session of adult Hebrew classes is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third and fifth Wednesday evenings of the month, beginning July 18. Classes are geared for those who wish to deepen their understanding of the Torah or just learn conversational Hebrew. The fee is $15 per month, or a $10 per class drop-in fee. Instructor Kinneret Vinitzky, is an Israeli-American woman who has taught Hebrew in a variety of settings. Vinizky also teaches the youth Hebrew program and can provide information to interested families.

Classes are held at The Nevada County Jewish Community Center, located at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley. For further information, call 530-477-0922 or email ncjcctr@gmail.com.