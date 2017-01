Jerry Falla of Grass Valley celebrates 100th birthday | TheUnion.com

Gerald “Jerry” Falla is celebrating his 100th birthday today at the Golden Empire Nursing & Rehab Center in Grass Valley. Falla was born in San Jose in 1917 and married his late wife, Wynona, in 1943. The couple moved to Grass Valley in 1968, where Falla spent a decade working for Hewlett Packard before opening his own business as a machinist. Fall has two sons, Jeffery and Kerry, and one granddaughter.