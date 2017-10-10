Italian Club to host fundraiser dinner dance in Grass Valley
October 10, 2017
The Gold Country Italian American Club will be hosting "Bella Notte (beautiful evening)," a dinner dance benefiting Women of Worth on the evening of Oct. 14 at the Alta Sierra Country Club. Dinner will include prime rib, chicken Marsala, pastas, vegetables, Caesar salad and tiramisu. A silent auction and live music by Rewind Press Play featuring 50s and 60s music will also be a part of the festivities. Women of Worth's mission is to offer shelter and counseling to abused and battered women and children. For tickets and more information, call 530-205-9523.
