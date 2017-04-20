‘Islam in America’ discussed in free seminar April 22 in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

The president of the American Muslim Voice foundation, Khalid Saeed, will discuss Islam and Muslims in the United States and abroad in a free seminar Saturday in Grass Valley. "Islam in America" will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. The seminar is presented as part of the church's Contemporary Issues Study Group.

"The purpose of this seminar is to learn about Islam from an authoritative source and to build a relationship of good will between our community and Muslims locally and throughout the world," wrote organizer Sterling Bailey of Grass Valley.

Presenter Khalid Saeed will cover the basic tenants of Islam, including the main articles of faith, and the relation of Islam to Christianity and other religions.

Questions are invited to clarify these topics and to discuss uncertainties and fears about Muslims. Inquiries are encouraged on all issues as long as they are respectfully presented. An initial list of questions is being prepared to identify areas of broad interest and may be sent for inclusion to Bailey at sterling.bailey@att.net. Questions also may be raised during the seminar.

Saeed arrived in Woodland, Calif., more than 40 years ago and now lives in the Sacramento area. He calls himself "an accountant by trade and a humanitarian by nature." He has been active in Muslim organizations, including the Islamic Center of Woodland and the historic mosque in downtown Sacramento; and he is a member of Woodland Ecumenical Ministries.

American Muslim Voice has chapters in California and New York. Its purpose is "to protect and preserve civil liberties and constitutional rights for all" and to build positive relationships among communities divided by culture and religion." For more information, visit http://www.AMuslimVoice.org.